Overview

Dr. Mark Puckett, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Puckett works at Baptist Health Medical Group Sports Medicine in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.