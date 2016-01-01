See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Reading, PA
Dr. Mark Putnam, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.1 (10)
Map Pin Small Reading, PA
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Putnam, MD

Dr. Mark Putnam, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.

Dr. Putnam works at BERKSHIRE PSYCHIATRIC AND BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SERVIC in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Bipolar Disorder and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Putnam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Berks Center for Clinical Research
    1800 N 12th St, Reading, PA 19604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 816-5728
  2. 2
    Berkshire Psychiatric & Behavioral Health Services PC
    716 N Park Rd, Reading, PA 19610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 375-0544
  3. 3
    Institutional Pharmacy Solutions
    145 N 6th St, Reading, PA 19601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 208-8860
  4. 4
    Keystone Orthopaedic Specialists LLC
    1235 Penn Ave, Reading, PA 19610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 374-4963

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
  • Reading Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)

ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Personality Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Borderline Personality Disorder
Impulse Control Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Marijuana Addiction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Autism
Cocaine Addiction
Dissociative Disorder
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Suicidal Ideation
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Binge Eating Disorder
Combination Drug Dependence
Conduct Disorder
Conversion Disorder
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Delusional Disorder
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Family Psychotherapy
Group Psychotherapy
Hallucinogen Dependence
Homicidal Ideation
Mania
Narcissistic Personality Disorder
Phobia
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychological Testing
Somatoform Disorders
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Mark Putnam, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558300244
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chldns Ctr
    Residency
    • Inst Of Penn Hosp
    Internship
    • Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Putnam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Putnam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Putnam works at BERKSHIRE PSYCHIATRIC AND BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SERVIC in Reading, PA. View the full address on Dr. Putnam’s profile.

    Dr. Putnam has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Bipolar Disorder and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Putnam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Putnam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Putnam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Putnam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Putnam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

