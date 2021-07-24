Overview of Dr. Mark Pyfer, MD

Dr. Mark Pyfer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Pyfer works at Philadelphia Eye Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.