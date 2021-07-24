Dr. Mark Pyfer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pyfer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Pyfer, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Pyfer, MD
Dr. Mark Pyfer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Pyfer's Office Locations
Philadelphia Eye Associates1703 S Broad St Ste 103, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions (215) 339-8100
Philadelphia Eye Associates840 Walnut St Ste 1240, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 339-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I just had my second cataract surgery with both eyes set for distance and I am extremely satisfied. Dr. Pyfer was very professional and understanding and if I could give him a 10 instead of a 5 I would.
About Dr. Mark Pyfer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pyfer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pyfer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pyfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pyfer has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pyfer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Pyfer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pyfer.
