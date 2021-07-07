See All Dermatopathologists in Anderson, SC
Dr. Mark Quarterman, MD

Dermatopathology
3.1 (12)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Quarterman, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.

Dr. Quarterman works at Anderson Skin & Cancer Clinic in Anderson, SC with other offices in Seneca, SC and Abbeville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anderson Skin & Cancer Clinic
    2022 CARDINAL CIR, Anderson, SC 29621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 224-7577
  2. 2
    Anderson Skin & Cancer Clinic
    106 Municipal Dr, Seneca, SC 29672 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 882-7747
  3. 3
    Dermatopathology Consultation Service
    2503 N Main St, Anderson, SC 29621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 224-7577
  4. 4
    Anderson Skin and Cancer Clinic, Abbeville, SC
    200 CARWELLYN RD, Abbeville, SC 29620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 922-7546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AnMed Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Carolina Care Plan
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Mark Quarterman, MD

    • Dermatopathology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275685000
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    Internship
    • Georgia Baptist Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatopathology
