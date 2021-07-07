Dr. Mark Quarterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quarterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Quarterman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Quarterman, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.
Dr. Quarterman works at
Locations
Anderson Skin & Cancer Clinic2022 CARDINAL CIR, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 224-7577
Anderson Skin & Cancer Clinic106 Municipal Dr, Seneca, SC 29672 Directions (864) 882-7747
Dermatopathology Consultation Service2503 N Main St, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 224-7577
Anderson Skin and Cancer Clinic, Abbeville, SC200 CARWELLYN RD, Abbeville, SC 29620 Directions (800) 922-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Carolina Care Plan
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I really felt comfortable having him as my skin doctor.
About Dr. Mark Quarterman, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Georgia Baptist Hospital
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quarterman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quarterman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quarterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Quarterman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quarterman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quarterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quarterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.