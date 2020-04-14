Overview of Dr. Mark Queralt, MD

Dr. Mark Queralt, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.



Dr. Queralt works at Ascension Sports Performance in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.