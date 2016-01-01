See All Podiatric Surgeons in Mooresville, NC
Dr. Mark Quist, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mark Quist, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.9 (198)
Map Pin Small Mooresville, NC
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Quist, DPM

Dr. Mark Quist, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Dr William Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

Dr. Quist works at Mountain Spring Podiatry, Haymarket, VA in Mooresville, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC and Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Quist's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Foot and Ankle
    206 Joe Knox Ave Ste D, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 235-0474
  2. 2
    Mountain Island
    10310 Couloak Dr Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 971-4000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Carolina Foot and Ankle of Huntersville
    16419 Northcross Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 198 ratings
    Patient Ratings (198)
    5 Star
    (183)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Quist?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Quist, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Quist, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Quist to family and friends

    Dr. Quist's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Quist

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Quist, DPM.

    About Dr. Mark Quist, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285702597
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Inova Fairfax Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Dr William Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Nebraska
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Quist has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quist has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    198 patients have reviewed Dr. Quist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quist.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Quist, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.