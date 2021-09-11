Dr. Mark Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Ramirez, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Ramirez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON.
Locations
Albert Robert Anderson III A Medical Corp.1000 E Latham Ave Ste G, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 765-5594
Mark A Ramirez MD949 Calhoun Pl Ste G, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 765-5594
San Jacinto Healthcare275 N San Jacinto St, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 765-5594
Hemet Valley Healthcare Center371 N Weston Pl, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 765-5594
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I just wish there was a way to email or text a question.
About Dr. Mark Ramirez, MD
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053474528
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Addiction Medicine
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.