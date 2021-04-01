Overview

Dr. Mark Ramos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ramos works at Intercoastal Medical Group, Inc. in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.