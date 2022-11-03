Dr. Mark Rasmussen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasmussen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Rasmussen, MD
Dr. Mark Rasmussen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Miami County Medical Center, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Clinic of Kansas City3651 College Blvd Ste 100B, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 362-0031Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Shawnee Mission Medical Center9100 W 74th St, Overland Park, KS 66204 Directions (913) 676-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Miami County Medical Center
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- University Of Kansas Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr Mark Rasmussen is amazing! He did both my knees and I had no issues whatsoever. He’s kind and I heard all the nurses go to him! He’s really the best doctor in Kansas City. The KCOI hospital is amazing too. I would highly recommend Dr Mark Rasmussen!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1265431720
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
