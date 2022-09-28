Overview of Dr. Mark Ray, DPM

Dr. Mark Ray, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Ray works at Ray Foot and Ankle Center in Latrobe, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.