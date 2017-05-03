Overview of Dr. Mark Reader, DO

Dr. Mark Reader, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Porterville, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center and Sierra View Medical Center.



Dr. Reader works at MARK E. READER, D.O. in Porterville, CA with other offices in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.