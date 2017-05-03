Dr. Mark Reader, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Reader, DO
Overview of Dr. Mark Reader, DO
Dr. Mark Reader, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Porterville, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center and Sierra View Medical Center.
Dr. Reader works at
Dr. Reader's Office Locations
Mark E. Reader D.o.390 Pearson Dr, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (559) 791-1779
Mark E Reader DO206 N Santa Fe St, Visalia, CA 93292 Directions (559) 791-1779
Sierra View Medical Center465 W Putnam Ave, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (559) 784-1110
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- Sierra View Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reader is very professional. And I'm in and out in under 20 minutes.
About Dr. Mark Reader, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
