Dr. Mark Redding, MD

Neurosurgery
3.9 (17)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Redding, MD

Dr. Mark Redding, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Atrium Health Cabarrus and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Redding works at Novant Health Spine Specialists - Rowan in Salisbury, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Redding's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Spine Specialists - Rowan
    1910 Jake Alexander Blvd W Ste 102, Salisbury, NC 28147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2317

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 28, 2016
    Dr. Redding was very kind and took a lot of time explaining my problem. He was very knowledgeable and caring. He was honest and up front in explaining that nothing could be done for the problems of arthritis and multiple herniated discs that I have. I would definitely recommend him to anyone needing these services
    Cathy B. in Anderson, SC — Oct 28, 2016
    About Dr. Mark Redding, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1851399612
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Atrium Health Cabarrus
    • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Redding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Redding has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Redding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Redding works at Novant Health Spine Specialists - Rowan in Salisbury, NC. View the full address on Dr. Redding’s profile.

    Dr. Redding has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redding on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Redding. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redding.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

