Dr. Mark Reeves, DPM
Dr. Mark Reeves, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Office1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 223-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Reeves was very thorough with his assessment to make sure I get treated appropriately and with the right medication which I did not experience with my previous podiatrist. My former podiatrist just looked at my foot, touch it but didn't assess the way Dr. Reeves did.
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Reeves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reeves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reeves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reeves has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Foot Sprain and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reeves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeves. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeves.
