Dr. Mark Reichman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reichman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Reichman, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Reichman, MD
Dr. Mark Reichman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT.
Dr. Reichman works at
Dr. Reichman's Office Locations
-
1
Neurosurgical Associates LLC5171 S Cottonwood St Ste 950, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 507-9555
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reichman?
Dr Reichman is one of the best. I have now had two surgeries that have corrected the problems. Problems that I created because of an active lifestyle. He has allowed me to walk again pain free. He is, despite what some think, personable, yet to the point and honest in his evaluations of patient needs. He was available at all times and consistently responded to my calls and or text messages to help with pain and suggestions. I would highly recommend him as one of the best in his field.
About Dr. Mark Reichman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Arabic
- 1942260617
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reichman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reichman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reichman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reichman works at
Dr. Reichman speaks Arabic.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Reichman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reichman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reichman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reichman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.