Overview of Dr. Mark Renfro, MD

Dr. Mark Renfro, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Renfro works at Tyler Neurosurgical Associates in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Pituitary Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.