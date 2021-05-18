Dr. Mark Renfro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Renfro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Renfro, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Renfro, MD
Dr. Mark Renfro, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Renfro's Office Locations
Tyler Neurosurgical Associates700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 850, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-2441
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgery, minimal pain, speedy recovery. Couldn't have had a better surgeon. I have recommended Dr. Mark Renfro to my family and friends.
About Dr. Mark Renfro, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003819913
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University of Florida
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- University of North Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Renfro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renfro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Renfro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Renfro has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Pituitary Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Renfro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Renfro speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Renfro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renfro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Renfro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Renfro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.