Dr. Mark Rester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Rester, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Rester, MD
Dr. Mark Rester, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Simpson General Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rester's Office Locations
- 1 1000 Lakeland Square Ext Ste 900, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 326-7632
-
2
Simpson Community Healthcare Inc.1842 Simpson Highway 149, Mendenhall, MS 39114 Directions (601) 847-2221
-
3
Precise3531 Lakeland Dr Ste 1060, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 420-5810
Hospital Affiliations
- Simpson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rester?
Dr. Rester is very thorough, understanding, and takes his time discussing your problems and offering solutions. I recommend him to anyone looking for a psychiatrist in the Jackson and surrounding areas.
About Dr. Mark Rester, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1538140512
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rester has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rester accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rester. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rester.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.