Dr. Mark Richards, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Richards, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital and ProMedica Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Richards works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology2940 N Mccord Rd, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (419) 842-3000
ProMedica Physicians Cardiology5705 Monclova Rd Ste 202, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 291-1110
ProMedica Physicians Cardiology715 S Taft Ave # 195, Fremont, OH 43420 Directions (419) 333-9533
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital
- ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Had a very positive experience with my first visit to establish a new cardio doc. Felt great about his expertise, honesty and advice for my care.
About Dr. Mark Richards, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
- BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
- University of Michigan Medical School
