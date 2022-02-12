Dr. Mark Richards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Richards, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Richards, MD
Dr. Mark Richards, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Richards works at
Dr. Richards' Office Locations
Ageless Impressions11300 Rockville Pike Ste 912, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 468-3458
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
- One Net
Ratings & Reviews
Best service, if you do not need anything, he does not do it!
About Dr. Mark Richards, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1760488019
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clin Med Center
- University Md
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Yale University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richards works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
