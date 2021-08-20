See All Orthopedic Surgeons in College Station, TX
Dr. Mark Riley, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small College Station, TX
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Mark Riley, MD

Dr. Mark Riley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.

Dr. Riley works at CHI St Joseph Health Orthopaedic Associates in College Station, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Riley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St Joseph Health Orthopaedic Associates
    2803 Earl Rudder Fwy S Ste 103, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Drainage
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Drainage

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Drainage
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Foot Sprain
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Broken Arm
Internal Derangement of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hammer Toe
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Resurfacing
Hip Sprain
Knee Fracture
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Morton's Neuroma
Myelopathy
Osteopenia
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rib Fracture
Shoulder Dislocation
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Wrist Fracture
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Riley, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1942399316
    Education & Certifications

    • Gaston Episcopal Hosp|Gaston Episcopal Hospital
    • The University Of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr|University Tex Health Science Center
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

