Dr. Mark Rivellese, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucker, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Rivellese works at Kirkwood OB/GYN in Tucker, GA with other offices in Sandy Springs, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.