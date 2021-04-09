Dr. Robbins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Robbins, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Robbins, MD
Dr. Mark Robbins, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Robbins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Robbins' Office Locations
-
1
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Brandon403 S Kings Ave Ste 100, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 982-3460
-
2
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Sun City Center4051 Upper Creek Dr Ste 103B, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 633-3955
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robbins?
I had two visits with Dr. Robbins ..He couldn’t of been any nicer . He took his time explaining what he thought I had going on . He ordered a blood flow and I had to wait a few weeks to get the results. My second visit he confirmed that I have CLL . He again went over everything and answered all my questions. He is incredibly smart but never talked down to me . I’d give him ten stars!
About Dr. Mark Robbins, MD
- Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1265442206
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Temple University Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robbins accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robbins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robbins works at
Dr. Robbins has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robbins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Robbins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robbins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robbins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robbins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.