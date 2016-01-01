Overview of Dr. Mark Roberts, MD

Dr. Mark Roberts, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mullins, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Musc Health Marion Medical Center.



Dr. Roberts works at MUSC Health Marion Medical Center in Mullins, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.