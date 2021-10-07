Dr. Mark Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Robinson, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Robinson, MD
Dr. Mark Robinson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Robinson's Office Locations
CarePoint Neurosurgery at Rose4700 Hale Pkwy Ste 330, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (720) 764-7948
Lutheran Medical Center Campus3455 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 290, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (720) 764-7945
CarePoint Neurosurgery499 E Hampden Ave Ste 360, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (720) 821-3922Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- OrthoColorado Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robinson explained how he could help me and he did what he said he would do. Wonderful surgeon. Cole Neilson and the entire office staff are very good. I wouldnt go snywhere else for help.
About Dr. Mark Robinson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1720206014
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- University Of Nebraska Med Center|University of Nebraska Medical Center
- University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.