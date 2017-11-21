Dr. Mark Robson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Robson, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Robson, DPM
Dr. Mark Robson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Robson works at
Dr. Robson's Office Locations
-
1
Rodolfo Alamia MD PA1221 W Ben White Blvd Ste 212B, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 441-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robson?
Been experiencing heel pain for 6 weeks. Dr. Robson listened before offering the most likely cause. Tested to verify that was the case. Told me about a unrelated unimportant condition I had that showed to me he really took the time to analysis health rather than just assuming he was correct. Outlined a treatment plan for the condition that was causing the pain and with my concurrence put it into action. Anytime i had a question he answered in depth and seemed cheerful to do so. Excellent care.
About Dr. Mark Robson, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1861467904
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robson works at
Dr. Robson has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Robson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.