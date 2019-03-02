Overview of Dr. Mark Rodosky, MD

Dr. Mark Rodosky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Upmc East, Upmc Mercy and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Rodosky works at UPMC Center For Sports Medicine in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Peripheral Nerve Block, Nerve Block and Somatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.