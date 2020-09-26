Dr. Mark Roessler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Roessler, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Roessler, DO
Dr. Mark Roessler, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Dr. Roessler's Office Locations
Ear Nose Throat of Freehold LLC55-77 Schanck Rd Ste B-9, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 677-3780
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I disagree 100% with anyone not giving dr Roessler anything less than a perfect rating. I have been his patient for almost 5 years now and have never had a bad experience! I did have one unpleasant procedure, that wasn’t the dr’s fault, it was mine and he fixed me!! The office staff is great, and easy to work with. Dr Roessler has never rushed me through an appointment, and has always listened to my concerns. In my opinion he has gone above and beyond for both my wife and me. No we are not presonal friends. I just think he’s a damned good dr.
About Dr. Mark Roessler, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1255348900
Education & Certifications
- FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roessler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roessler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roessler has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roessler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Roessler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roessler.
