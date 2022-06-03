Dr. Mark Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Rosen, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Rosen, MD
Dr. Mark Rosen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Dr. Rosen works at
Dr. Rosen's Office Locations
-
1
Santa Cruz Medical Clinic2911 CHANTICLEER AVE, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 477-2350
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosen?
Dr. Rosen was treating my husband in the hospital. I informed him of prior kidney surgrey and Dr. R informed me that I was incorrect. After the surgery Dr. R told me I had been correct and that the reconstruction procedure had been "masterful". I was most impressed by his admission and am currently seeking his consultation on an issue for myself.
About Dr. Mark Rosen, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1134213754
Education & Certifications
- UCSF
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen works at
Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.