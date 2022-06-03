Overview of Dr. Mark Rosen, MD

Dr. Mark Rosen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Rosen works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.