Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark Rosenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Rosenberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Locations
Quality Cardiovascular Care LLC1389 W Main St Ste 106, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 591-1998
Ascension Sacred Heart Health Center At Milestone2156 W Nine Mile Rd Ste E, Pensacola, FL 32534 Directions (850) 416-4970
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
excellent doctor!!!!!!!!!!!!
About Dr. Mark Rosenberg, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1851459390
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
