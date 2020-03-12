Dr. Mark Rosenblatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenblatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Rosenblatt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies, St. Thomas More Hospital and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.
Dr. Rosenblatt works at
Longmont Clinic Lab1925 Mountain View Ave, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 776-1234Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
UC Health1750 E Ken Pratt Blvd, Longmont, CO 80504 Directions (720) 718-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- St. Thomas More Hospital
- UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenblatt?
My Life was saved because of Dr. Rosenblatt. Nothing was helping me. I caught C-Diff, & needed a emergency "Fecal Transplant". ( Which I didn't know could be done) Nothing any of the other Doctors were doing was helping. Had been on all kinds of Medicine & treatments my hopes were gone & empty . I Highly recommend this very smart, caring, compassionate Doctor. He gave me the gift of my Quality of life back. I will forever be grateful for his care & amazing bed side manner toward my concerns & worries. If he hadn't done such a fine job in restoring my bodies ability to be working properly again, I wouldn't be here typing this. There aren't enough words to describe the professionalism I received & his caring staff. 5 Stars to Dr. Rosenblatt & His Entire Team.
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1851375455
- Aurora St Luke's Medical Center
- Yale U/Greenwich Hosp
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
Dr. Rosenblatt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenblatt accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenblatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenblatt works at
Dr. Rosenblatt has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenblatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenblatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenblatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenblatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenblatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.