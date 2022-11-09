Overview of Dr. Mark Rosenblum, MD

Dr. Mark Rosenblum, MD is an Urology Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Universidad Anahuac, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Rosenblum works at Chesapeake Urology Associates in Germantown, MD with other offices in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.