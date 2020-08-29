Dr. Mark Rosenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Rosenthal, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Rosenthal, MD
Dr. Mark Rosenthal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
Dr. Rosenthal's Office Locations
-
1
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, OrthoMaryland - Baltimore2700 Quarry Lake Dr Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21209 Directions (410) 377-8900
-
2
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, OrthoMaryland - Lutherville1312 Bellona Ave Ste 302, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 377-8900
-
3
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, OrthoMaryland - Owings Mills4 Park Center Ct Ste 102, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 377-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Northwest Hospital Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenthal?
I have known Dr Rosenthal for 25 years and he is one of the most wonderful doctors I know! He has not only performed a successful fusion on my spine, but has also done two successful fusions on my mother, and has helped several other family members and friends. He has been a lifesaver! He is kind and caring but is also very honest, straightforward and conservative in recommending surgery only as a last resort. He has all the qualities I wish I could find in some of my other physicians. I would highly recommend Dr Rosenthal and have had excellent experiences with all the physicians I have seen at OrthoMaryland.
About Dr. Mark Rosenthal, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1215925474
Education & Certifications
- University Md
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.