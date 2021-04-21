Dr. Mark Rotenstein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Rotenstein, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mark Rotenstein, DPM
Dr. Mark Rotenstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Rotenstein's Office Locations
Phoenix Medical Group14873 W Bell Rd Ste 100, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 815-7800Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t say enough good things about Dr Rotenstein. My sweet tiny English 98 year old mum, with some bothersome feet problems, went to three other county podiatrists over the years. I was tired of hearing, there isn’t much we can do. The last one just basically looked at her feet and that was that. Then we tried Dr R. He has been amazing for my mom this past year. She keeps telling him that he is a blessing from God! He personally works on her toes & feet and offers a special fungal cream in the office that is far better than the drug store prescription that others offered. He recently came to the rescue again when she had a heel wound. He is patient & caring with her. Her feet look the best they have in decades. Thank you Dr R!
About Dr. Mark Rotenstein, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1992258008
Education & Certifications
- Atlantic Health - Morristown Memorial Hospital
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rotenstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rotenstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rotenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
