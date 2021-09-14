Overview of Dr. Mark Rothschild, MD

Dr. Mark Rothschild, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Rothschild works at Northwest Community Healthcare Medical Group in Buffalo Grove, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.