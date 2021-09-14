Dr. Mark Rothschild, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothschild is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Rothschild, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Rothschild, MD
Dr. Mark Rothschild, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Rothschild's Office Locations
Grove Pediatrics Limited135 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 152, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 465-9600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best pediatrician! He genuinely cares about his patients. He makes sure to listen to parents' concern about their children's well-being. We love Dr. Rothschild and very happy to have him as our son's pediatrician.
About Dr. Mark Rothschild, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1184648313
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rothschild has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothschild accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothschild has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothschild. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothschild.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothschild, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothschild appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.