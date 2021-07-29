Dr. Mark Rounds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rounds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Rounds, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Rounds' Office Locations
About Women By Women2000 Washington St Ste 668, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 630-1699
Newton-wellesley Department of Internal Medicine2014 Washington St, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 243-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and thorough. Office staff sometimes not helpful and disorganized.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1669463782
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rounds has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rounds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rounds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rounds has seen patients for Nosebleed, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rounds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rounds speaks Greek.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Rounds. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rounds.
