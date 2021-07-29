Overview of Dr. Mark Rounds, MD

Dr. Mark Rounds, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Rounds works at West Suburban Otolaryngology in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.