Overview

Dr. Mark Rubenstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Rubenstein works at Bartzokis Rubenstein and Servoss in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.