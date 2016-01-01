Dr. Mark Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Rubin, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Rubin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They completed their residency with Ny Med Coll/Met Hosp Ctr, Internal Medicine
Dr. Rubin works at
Locations
Montefiore's New York Associates in Gastroenterology1250 Waters Pl Ste 1201, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 239-0115
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Rubin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1891777694
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med Coll/Met Hosp Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Rubin speaks Spanish.
