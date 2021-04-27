See All Neurologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Mark Rubino, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mark Rubino, MD

Neurology
3.9 (27)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Rubino, MD

Dr. Mark Rubino, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University, College Of Medicine,.

Dr. Rubino works at Mark P Rubino LLC in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Rubino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mark P Rubino LLC
    848 1st Ave N Ste 340, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 261-6876

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
ImPACT Testing
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
ImPACT Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rubino?

    Apr 27, 2021
    Always friendly & kind. I feel as though the staff & Dr Rubino genuinely care for me & they’ve taken great care of all my medical needs throughout the nearly 15 years that I’ve been a patient.
    Leah — Apr 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Rubino, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Rubino, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rubino to family and friends

    Dr. Rubino's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rubino

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Rubino, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Rubino, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285605469
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tampa Genl Hosp-Univ S Fla
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Northeast Ohio Medical University, College Of Medicine,
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Rubino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rubino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubino has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Rubino, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.