Dr. Ruoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Ruoff, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Ruoff, MD
Dr. Mark Ruoff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Ruoff works at
Dr. Ruoff's Office Locations
Wayne Office246 Hamburg Tpke Ste 305, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 689-6266
St Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center224 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 689-6266
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very surprised Dr Ruoff garnered just 3-1/2 Stars. He did an S1-L4 fusion that rings bells at security gates, but has kept me free of excruciating pain since 2004. He’s also a pleasure to speak with. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Mark Ruoff, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Ruoff has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
