Overview of Dr. Mark Ruoff, MD

Dr. Mark Ruoff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Ruoff works at North Jersey Orthopaedic Group in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.