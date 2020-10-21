Dr. Mark Russo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Russo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Russo, MD
Dr. Mark Russo, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Russo works at
Dr. Russo's Office Locations
-
1
Naples Office878 109th Ave N Ste 2, Naples, FL 34108 Directions (239) 513-1002
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Russo?
He is brilliant, compassionate, down to earth, and highly respected by other doctors and medical staff for his expertise and diagnostic accuracy. I’m sorry I moved and can no longer see him.
About Dr. Mark Russo, MD
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1316934326
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russo works at
Dr. Russo has seen patients for Proteinuria, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Russo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.