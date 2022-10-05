See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Newark, NJ
Dr. Mark Russo, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.1 (9)
Map Pin Small Newark, NJ
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Russo, MD

Dr. Mark Russo, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University|Dartmouth College|Dartmouth Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Russo works at NBIMC Cardiothoracic Surgery in Newark, NJ with other offices in Livingston, NJ, New Brunswick, NJ and Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Russo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    RWJBarnabas Health Newark Beth Israel Medical Center Cardiothoracic Surgery
    201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 307-0801
  2. 2
    RWJBarnabas Health Saint Barnabas Medical Center Cardiothoracic Surgery
    94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 307-0779
  3. 3
    Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 769-3137
  4. 4
    Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    125 Paterson St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 424-8607
  5. 5
    Barnabas Heart Hospital
    780 Route 37 W Ste 110, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 646-8759

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Community Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Pericardial Disease
Mitral Valve Disease
Port Placements or Replacements
Pericardial Disease
Mitral Valve Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 05, 2022
    My mother had 100% blockage. She is alive because of Dr. Russo. Everyday I pray for him to be more and more successful and to God to keep guiding his miraculous hands. Thank you Dr. Russo, I still have my Mother because of you
    — Oct 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Russo, MD
    About Dr. Mark Russo, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326289786
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia Coll Phys&amp;amp;Surg/NY Presbyterian Hosp|Columbia Coll Phys&amp;Surg/NY Presbyterian Hosp
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Medical Education
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University|Dartmouth College|Dartmouth Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Russo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Russo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Russo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Russo has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Russo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

