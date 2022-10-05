Overview of Dr. Mark Russo, MD

Dr. Mark Russo, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University|Dartmouth College|Dartmouth Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Russo works at NBIMC Cardiothoracic Surgery in Newark, NJ with other offices in Livingston, NJ, New Brunswick, NJ and Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.