Dr. Mark Saleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Saleh, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Saleh, MD
Dr. Mark Saleh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Dr. Saleh works at
Dr. Saleh's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Heart Failure At Fremont39141 Civic Center Dr Ste 335, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 248-1414
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saleh?
I first met Dr. Saleh in a semi emergency situation. The procedure performed was very painful however with Dr Saleh's professionalism and extreme compassion allowed me the strength to get through it. I was so impressed with Dr. Saleh and even though I live over 2 hours away I have become his patient. I have further procedures that I will be undergoing and have the upmost confidence in him. His office is equipped with the latest technology. Alice & staff go to great length to put you at ease.
About Dr. Mark Saleh, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1366478190
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saleh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saleh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saleh works at
Dr. Saleh has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saleh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saleh speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saleh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saleh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.