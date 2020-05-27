Overview of Dr. Mark Saleh, MD

Dr. Mark Saleh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Menlo Park, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.



Dr. Saleh works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Sequoia in Menlo Park, CA with other offices in Atherton, CA and Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Tremor and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.