Dr. Mark Salevitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Salevitz, MD
Dr. Mark Salevitz, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Salevitz works at
Dr. Salevitz's Office Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1220 S Higley Rd Ste 106, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 576-6594
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Salevitz. He’s done surgery on both of my eyes, about 20 years apart. I trust him completely.
About Dr. Mark Salevitz, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1902896442
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salevitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salevitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salevitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salevitz works at
Dr. Salevitz has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Esotropia and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salevitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Salevitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salevitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salevitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salevitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.