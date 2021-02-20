Overview of Dr. Mark Salley, MD

Dr. Mark Salley, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Salley works at South Carolina OB/GYN Associates in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.