Dr. Mark Salley, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Salley, MD
Dr. Mark Salley, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Salley's Office Locations
South Carolina OB/GYN Associates2728 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 254-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Salley really cares about his patients and their overall health. He takes time to answer questions and explain things. He has a true heart for providing the best care possible for all of his patients.
About Dr. Mark Salley, MD
- Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
