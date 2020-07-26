Dr. Mark Saltzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saltzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Saltzman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Lewis Brodsky Saltzman Edep and Gotleib MD1000 NW 9th Ct Ste 201, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 395-4600
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
We were recommended to Dr. Saltzman 20 years ago. We would never think of using another cardiologist. Very friendly, knowledgable, and cooperative office staff. All of our testings are done in the office, and results are given the same day or the next morning.
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Saltzman has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saltzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
