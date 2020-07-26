Overview

Dr. Mark Saltzman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Saltzman works at Lwis Gotlib Sltzmn Edep & Brdsk in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.