Overview of Dr. Mark Sanchez, MD

Dr. Mark Sanchez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.