Dr. Mark Sanchez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Sanchez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Florida Fertility Institute PA2454 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 601, Clearwater, FL 33759 Directions (727) 796-7705
Russell White MD700 6TH ST S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 893-6198
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
From start to finish, Dr. Sanchez and his team at Florida Fertility Institute were amazing! We were blessed to have such a great doctor and team with as much expertise as they do. Our first round of IVF was a success. We can’t thank you enough! We will definitely be doing another round of IVF in the future as well.
About Dr. Mark Sanchez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1851377642
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
