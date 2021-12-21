Overview

Dr. Mark Sanders, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Northcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Sanders works at Surgical Alliance of Middle Tennessee in Clarksville, TN with other offices in Springfield, TN and Hendersonville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.