Dr. Mark Sanders, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Sanders, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Northcrest Medical Center.
Dr. Sanders works at
Locations
Surgical Alliance of Middle Tennessee1810 Madison St Apt B, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (615) 235-1485
Surgical Alliance of Middle Tennessee417 Northcrest Dr, Springfield, TN 37172 Directions (615) 219-2726Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Surgical Alliance of Middle Tennessee353 New Shackle Island Rd, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 703-2246
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Tristar Northcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had a mass on the back of my neck Dr. Sanders removed. Although I didn't meet the Doctor until the day of surgery. He's the kind of doctor I like he got right to the point very professional.
About Dr. Mark Sanders, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1265495303
Education & Certifications
- Carilion Health Ssystem
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
