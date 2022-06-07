Overview of Dr. Mark Sanderson, MD

Dr. Mark Sanderson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in American Fork, UT. They completed their residency with Exempla St Joseph Hospital|University Of Wi Hospital And Cli



Dr. Sanderson works at Revere Health in American Fork, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.