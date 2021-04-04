Overview of Dr. Mark Sandigursky, MD

Dr. Mark Sandigursky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital and Saint Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Sandigursky works at Saint Joseph's Medical Center in Yonkers, NY with other offices in Dobbs Ferry, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.